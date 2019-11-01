Businessman bribes a conman who posed as CCB officer

Posing as a Central Crime Branch (CCB) officer, a conman made away with Rs 1.1 lakh from a businessman, promising to secure the release of his brother detained in cricket betting scam.

The police arrested JP Nagar resident Syed alias Khaja Bande Nawaz (42) after the victim Srinivas, a milk vender and resident of RT Nagar, filed a complaint with the Cottonpet police. They arrested Syed after finding a CCTV footage showing him.

A senior police officer said Srinivas had been to the CCB office to enquire about his younger brother Ramesh, detained for questioning in the cricket betting case. As he waited at the office, the accused met him and introduced himself as CCB officer Khaja Bande Nawaz.

When Srinivas told him about his brother, Nawaz said he was handling Ramesh’s case and promised that he would be let off if Srinivas paid him Rs 1.1 lakh as bribe.

Srinivas borrowed from friends and relatives to pay Nawaz, who assured him that Ramesh would be dropped off at his residence in RT Nagar.

Though Ramesh returned, he told Srinivas that he was allowed to go since police found him to be innocent and had no role in the case.

Srinivas went to the CCB office the next day to thank Nawaz, but the staff said there was no official by that name. He met senior officers and narrated the incident.

Srinivas filed a police complaint, following which the police found the CCTV footage of Nawaz at the office and arrested him.

The accused was remanded in judicial custody after a detailed interrogation.