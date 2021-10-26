Businessman survives crash but loses wife, one-year-old son

A businessman riding to his hometown on a Royal Enfield motorcycle survived a road crash but lost his wife and one-year-old son.

The accident occurred along the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, on Monday, police said.

Siva Kumar, a businessman from KR Puram, his wife Sridevi, 21, and son Dakshith alias Deekshit were on their way to Dharmapuri when a tipper lorry rear-ended their motorcycle near Udupi Park restaurant around 7.10 am.

Kumar fell to his left with the two-wheeler while his wife and kid were flung to the other side and were eventually run over by the same lorry. They died on the way to a hospital. Kumar escaped with minor injuries.

The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle (registration number KA 08/A 0316) and ran away. Police suspect that he was speeding. They have got clues about him and are confident of tracking him down soon.