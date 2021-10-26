Businessman loses wife, one-year-old son in crash

Businessman survives crash but loses wife, one-year-old son

Kumar fell to his left with the two-wheeler while his wife and kid were flung to the other side

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 03:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A businessman riding to his hometown on a Royal Enfield motorcycle survived a road crash but lost his wife and one-year-old son. 

The accident occurred along the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, on Monday, police said. 

Siva Kumar, a businessman from KR Puram, his wife Sridevi, 21, and son Dakshith alias Deekshit were on their way to Dharmapuri when a tipper lorry rear-ended their motorcycle near Udupi Park restaurant around 7.10 am. 

Kumar fell to his left with the two-wheeler while his wife and kid were flung to the other side and were eventually run over by the same lorry. They died on the way to a hospital. Kumar escaped with minor injuries. 

The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle (registration number KA 08/A 0316) and ran away. Police suspect that he was speeding. They have got clues about him and are confident of tracking him down soon. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Accident

What's Brewing

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

 