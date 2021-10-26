Businessman survives crash but loses wife, one-year-old son

A businessman riding to his hometown on a Royal Enfield motorcycle survived a road crash but lost his wife and one-year-old son.
The accident occurred along the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, on Monday, police said.
Siva Kumar, a businessman from KR Puram, his wife Sridevi, 21, and son Dakshith alias Deekshit were on their way to Dharmapuri when a tipper lorry rear-ended their motorcycle near Udupi Park restaurant around 7.10 am.
Kumar fell to his left with the two-wheeler while his wife and kid were flung to the other side and were eventually run over by the same lorry. They died on the way to a hospital. Kumar escaped with minor injuries.
The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle (registration number KA 08/A 0316) and ran away. Police suspect that he was speeding. They have got clues about him and are confident of tracking him down soon.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Taliban celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
Blue Origin announces plan for 'business park' in space
National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners
Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction
Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?
The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact
Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert
Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat
'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy
DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru