Busted: Gang with gold mine of fake social media accounts, Aadhaar cards

The CID has busted a gang of four that created fake social media accounts of senior police and government officers and solicited money from their contacts/friends citing emergencies.

Not just that, the gang also created hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards to open UPI accounts where they solicited the emergency loans. They were identified as Ansar, Balvindar Singh, Saini and Saddam, from Bharatpur and other places in Rajasthan. A fifth suspect, Shakeel, is absconding.

While Shakeel created fake Facebook profiles of police and government officers, Saini forged the Aadhaar cards. Ansar’s role was to use the fake Aadhaar numbers to purchase SIM cards whereas Singh got the SIM activated by violating the due verification process. Saddam would receive the money online.

A CID team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police K R Nagaraj and inspector Nayaz Ahmed arrested the gang following an investigation. The team is ascertaining all the crimes committed by the gang and is in the process of recovering the stolen money and seizing their property.

In a statement, the CID said the gang collected both professional and personal information of the victims, including photographs, through their social media accounts and used them to create their fake profiles. The next step was to send friend requests to the officers’ contacts. Once the contacts accepted the friend requests, the gang would text them on Facebook or personal phone number, requesting money for “an emergency”. They sought the money in e-wallets or payments bank accounts. They always asked for small sums so that the officers’ friends didn’t cross-check with them.

To create fake Aadhaar cards, the gang used a random of mix of pictures and addresses and used them to purchase new SIM cards. The phone numbers were then used to open and authenticate Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The suspects also put up ads on online marketplaces and linked UPI accounts.

A senior police officer says the gang’s activities once again expose the loopholes in the SIM activation process and asked the public to be cautious while accepting friend requests from government officers, especially those who are already on their contacts’ list. He also asked for putting in place adequate privacy controls on social media accounts to prevent the misuse of personal information. In case of such requests, people should contact the police, he added.