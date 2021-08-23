Busy weekend sales at shopping centres on Rakshabandhan

The city saw the celebration of the brother-sister bond during Rakshabandhan that spurred a weekend shopping spree, particularly for rakhis, sweets and gifts from Friday.

People flocked the traditional shopping centres in Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Malleswaram, Chickpet and other areas. A majority of them are young girls who bought rakhis.

Though rakhi sales began 10 days ago, shopkeepers said the sales picked up pace on Saturday and Sunday. “The sales were lukewarm throughout the week, but on the weekend, we sold 150-200 rakhis a day,” a shopkeeper at Pooja Fancy store in Vidyaranyapura told DH, admitting that sales have been nowhere close to the pre-pandemic times though it is better this year.

Shops in South Bengaluru, however, said they did not notice any difference between the sales in 2020 and 2021. “It was the same last year,” said a shopkeeper in Jayanagar’s Lakshmi Fancy store. “Even last year the lockdown was lifted around the same time and people were eager to celebrate the festival.”

Girls busied themselves picking up rakhis, while young men were seen buying gifts, with a shopkeeper observing a particular demand for chocolates and earrings. Celebrations can also be witnessed in many households with everyone from children to adults rejoicing the relationship between brothers and sisters.

Political leaders wished people on Twitter. Revenue Minister R Ashoka shared pictures of women activists tying rakhis for him.

In Kengeri, BJP workers tied rakhis for pourakarmikas at an event organised in Ullal ward.