BWSSB repair works: Water supply disruption tomorrow

Water supply will be affected in a few areas on Thursday owing to BWSSB repair works at the pump houses in Cauvery Stage I and Stage II, and valve repair works of two pumps in Cauvery Stage IV.

Nethajinagar, KP Agrahara, New Binny Layout, Raghavendra Colony, Tippunagar, Anandapura, Chamarajpet, Ramchandra Agrahara, Adarshanagar, Kanniar Colony, Nanjamba Agrahara, Valmikinagar, Anjanappa Garden, Binny Layout, Vidyapeeta, Srinivasanagar, ITI Layout, Ulsoor, Murphy Town, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Gowthampura, Rajendra Nagar, Rajendra Nagar slum, Venkataswamy Reddy Layout, Mallappa Reddy Layout, Gururaja Layout, Chikkalasandra, Gowdanapalya, Manjunathanagar, Sarvabhawma Nagara, Udaynagar, Uttarahalli, Ramanjaneyanagar, PP Layout, AGS Layout, Arehalli, JK Pura, Someshwara Nagar, Sarakki, Hombegowda Nagar, Siddapura, Wilson Garden, Lakkasadra, JP Nagar, Kengeri, Vijayanagar, Govindarajanagar, Laggere, Kamakshipalya, Peenya, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Mahalakshmi Layout, Basaveshwaranagar, and Nandini Layout are some of the areas where water supply will be disrupted.