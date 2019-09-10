BWSSB to shift office from Anand Rao Circle

The BWSSB will soon shift the office of its executive engineer and assistant executive engineers near Anand Rao Circle. The office of the executive engineer (M&P)–13 and assistant engineers 13-1, 13-2, 13-3 and 13-4 will be shifted to various locations across the city.

“As the Cauvery water connection and laying of sewage lines to 110 villages is in progress, the office of the executive engineer (M&P)–13 in Anand Rao Circle will be shifted,” said a press release.

The new locations from where the sub-division-13 will operate, starting September 16 are: GLR premises, Kundalahalli-Hoodi main road; Horamavu Agara STP premises, Horamavu, Banjara Layout; Amanikere STP premises, Varthur-Balagere main road; and Kadugodi STP plant premises near the Whitefield railway station, Kadugodi, Somenahalli post.