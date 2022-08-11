BWSSB water adalat on August 11

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled at the event.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-2)-2, (East-1)-2, (Southeast-6), (Southeast-5), (West-2)-1, (Southwest-4), (Southeast-4), (West-2)-2, (Central-1)-1, (North-2)-1, (Northeast-1) and (Northwest-5) subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.