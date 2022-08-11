BWSSB water adalat on August 11

BWSSB water adalat on August 11

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 04:39 ist

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled at the event. 

Consumers from the BWSSB's (East-2)-2, (East-1)-2, (Southeast-6), (Southeast-5), (West-2)-1, (Southwest-4), (Southeast-4), (West-2)-2, (Central-1)-1, (North-2)-1, (Northeast-1) and (Northwest-5) subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Water adalat
BWSSB

What's Brewing

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Bihar: How BJP, JD(U), RJD have fared over the years

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

 