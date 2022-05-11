BWSSB water adalat on May 12

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled during the event.

Consumers from the (East-2)-3, (East-1)-2, (South-2), (Southeast-4), (West-2), (Southwest-2), (Southeast-2), (Northwest-3), (Central -2), (North -2), (Northeast-1), and (North Village-1) subdivisions can participate.

Citizens can call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to the water supply.