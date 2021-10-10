Bystander runs 2 km, braves filmy-style attack to catch chain snatcher

A goods vehicle driver risked his life and ran for almost two kilometres to catch a suspected chain snatcher in Chikkabanavara, North Bengaluru, on Friday, police said.

Police have felicitated the good Samaritan with none other than the city top cop, Kamal Pant, praising him.

Rudresh was delivering LPG cylinders to households when he saw a man running off after snatching a woman’s chain.

Pushpa, 32, had almost reached home on her way back from a temple when the suspect followed her and pushed her on the road around 5.45 pm. Pushpa’s immediate concern was to hold her year-old child safe. As her attention diverted, the attacker fled with her 9.5-gram gold chain. Pushpa hurt herself on the neck and the left hand in the process.

Rudresh, an LPG vehicle driver, happened to witness the chain-snatching. He was supplying cylinders to a nearby house at the time. He also saw the suspect run towards RR College.

Wasting no time, he got into the vehicle and gave chase. The chain snatcher ran into small lanes.

Rudresh got off the vehicle and ran after him. Realising the chase, the suspect picked a log and tried to attack Rudresh — in filmy style. But Rudresh was undeterred and kept chasing him. Finally, after running for two kilometres, he chased him down.

By now, bystanders had gathered there. Rudresh asked them to call the police. The suspect was eventually handed over to the cops, who recovered the chain from him.

The suspect has been identified as Keshav, 24, a resident of Nelamangala.

A PUC dropout, he had lost his job at a nursing home a month ago. Short on money, he took to crime to make ends meet. But Rudresh’s courageous act put paid to his adventure, a senior police officer said. He was booked for robbery and sent to jail.

Rudresh was felicitated by Soladevanahalli police inspector Harivardhana.

