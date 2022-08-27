C-CAMP helps innovative startups raise Rs 550 crore

Seven Bengaluru-based deep science startups have raised over Rs 550 crore thanks to support from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), an initiative of the centre’s Department of Biotechnology.
These funds will be used for incubating and mentoring life science startups.
The seven startups — Bugworks, Sea6 Energy, String Bio, Eyestem, Pandorum, Achira and Zumutor — are working in the healthcare, agriculture and environment domains.
Their products range from lab-made corneas that can bridge the gap in eye donation, drugs against superbugs, to using seaweed cultivation for creating biofuel.
Also Read | Bengaluru's bragging right: CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks unicorn 'logo' for city
Most of them have been associated with C-CAMP from the inception stage.
“We are attempting to identify deep science innovations and support them so as to create impact on the ground. These innovations can create societal impact that would otherwise take decades,” explained Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP.
Global relevance
“The funding these startups received from investors outside India show the global relevance of these technologies,” Dr Saiyed said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Bhindi TV
Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats
Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise
A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers
Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace
'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism
Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana