Cab driver, woman he allegedly raped knew each other for long: Cops

The cab driver arrested for sexually assaulting a woman passenger outside her apartment complex in East Bengaluru on Wednesday had known her for quite some time, police say.

Devarajulu, 25, and the 24-year-old hotel employee had exchanged phone numbers. She often called him for a ride whenever she got home late or went to parties, police have found.

Devarajulu, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is currently in five-day custody of the Jeevan Bima Nagar police.

The woman met Devarajulu for the first time a few months ago when she booked a cab on a ride-hailing app.

During the journey, they struck a conversation and exchanged numbers. Devarajulu asked her to call him directly if she needed a cab ride.

She did call him on a few occasions thereafter and took a ride in his cab, said a police officer who questioned Devarajulu.

“We suspect that the driver took advantage of her amenable nature and sexually abused her when she was in an inebriated state,” the officer added.

Police puzzled

Police are, however, intrigued by why Devarajulu chose to sexually assault her right in front of her apartment complex in Murugespalya after driving her all the way from the hotel in HSR Layout.

The woman says Devarajulu abused her when she fell asleep but that she gained her senses and caught him in a compromising position.