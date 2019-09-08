Cabbie abuses, clicks photos of woman doctor

A driver of a cab aggregator on Thursday threatened and abused a 32-year-old doctor who told him off for arriving late.

He clicked the pictures of Dr Pratiksha Singh, a resident of Brookefield, when she warned of a police complaint.

Pratiksha booked a cab from Brookfield to Manipal Hospital to get to work. The driver, Rabi Ullah, arrived at the pickup spot slightly late. Pratiksha got into the cab and chastised Ullah as she was getting late for work. An enraged Ullah abused Pratiksha, telling her it was not her father’s car. He threatened her and clicked pictures of her when she said she would complain to the aggregator and police.

Pratiksha got out of the cab and lodged a complaint with the Mahadevapura police.

After learning that the spot where the incident took place falls under the HAL police jurisdiction, the Mahadevapura police transferred the complaint there.