Cabbie stabbed with beer bottle shards

Unidentified assailants fatally stabbed a cab driver with shards of a beer bottle near JP Nagar on Saturday.

The victim Sunil lived in a rented house in Marenahalli, and was managing a parking place during free time, besides driving a cab.

Police said the assailants stopped Sunil at 1 am on Saturday near a bar as he was heading home on a bike, picked a quarrel and stabbed him in the head and thigh with broken beer bottles. Sunil fell on the road and died due to extensive bleeding.

Three people are suspected to be involved in the murder. Police said they found shards of glass, Sunil’s wallet and a mobile phone on the spot. They suspect old rivalry behind the murder, but will probe all angles. “We have collected CCTV footage from a camera and are examining it,” a policeman said.