Cable operator electrocuted to death in RR Nagar

A 28-year-old cable operator touched a live electric wire while digging the ground to lay an electricity cable and died instantly on Wednesday.

The incident, the second in four days, happened in Javaregowda Nagar near Ideal Homes in RR Nagar.

A senior police official said the victim Nagesh S, a resident of Laggere, and his colleague Sachin had been asked to dig the ground to install an electric pole to get power connection to the house of one Jayachandra. The duo was on the job at 9.45 pm on Tuesday.

When Nagesh dug the road with a crowbar, he accidentally touched a live wire within two feet. Nagesh collapsed instantly and was rushed to hospital. He died at 12.30 am.

The RR Nagar police booked house owner Jayachandra, and contractors Naveen, Murhty, Shiva Reddy and Subramani for not informing Nagesh about the live wire and not providing proper equipment. The police also booked Bescom officers under IPC Section 304 a (death due to negligence) following a complaint filed by Sachin. The police have issued notices to the accused to appear before the investigating officers.

On February 23, a 22-year-old construction labourer was electrocuted while digging a sanitary pit in front of a house in Bellandur.