Call for social equality at Hussain Day event

Public intellectuals, activists, religious leaders and politicians came together to call for social equality at the 30th Hussain Day convention here on Sunday.

Shivarudra Swami of Belimath said: “Though the essence of all religions is the same, the work of controlling those who harm the health of society should be done by all.”

The seer said it was time we lived the concept of ‘Sab ka Maalik ek hai’ (The lord of all is one) and called for rising above religion to serve humanity.

“Live a pure life and find peace. God’s name should not be deprived of faith. One should seek the good of society through noble thinking,” the seer added.

Felix Anthony Machado, general secretary of the Bishops Conference of India, said: “The sacrifice made by Imam Hussain and its message aren’t limited to one community. We all need to follow in his footsteps.”

Educationist Aga Sultan, the brain behind the Hussain Day convention, said they aimed to celebrate Hussain Day on a global scale and expressed happiness that Christians had supported it.

Giani Jasbir Singh of the Bengaluru Gurudwara, Tenzin Selon of the Dalai Lama Institute for Higher Education, former MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi, and Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris, among others, were present on the occasion.