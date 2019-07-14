Cameroonian prints 2,000 notes, sells them 300 apiece

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old Cameroon national, who printed fake currency notes and sold it to fellow Africans for Rs 300 a note.

The CCB officials recovered Rs 33.7 lakh worth fake notes in

Rs 2,000 denomination from his house along with two colour printers and his passport.

The accused, Dieudonne Chrispol, came to Bengaluru in 2017 on a tourist visa and lived in a rented house at Subbaiahnapalya in Banaswadi, the police said.

The police said Chrispol stayed back after his visa expired and printed the Rs 2,000 notes, which he sold to his African friends. The accused circulated the fake notes in restaurants, petrol pumps and other commercial outlets during night time and rush hour.

The police took Chrispol into custody to find out how long he had been running the fake currency operation.