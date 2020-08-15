Campus placements at PES University

Campus placements for 2021 have begun at PES University amid the pandemic.

A press communication from the varsity said AppDynamics Technologies India Pvt LTD was the first to start e-hiring at the campus for the year 2021.

Three computer science and engineering students have bagged offers with a CTC of Rs 39.2 lakh per annum. They have also been offered an internship with a stipend of Rs 75,000 per month. To encourage girl students, Mercedes Benz has chosen PES University for their programme 'Mercedes in Mechanical'.