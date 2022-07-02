Can Fin homes opens new branch in Jigani

Canara Bank inaugurated the latest branch of its housing finance company ‘Can Fin Homes’ at Jigani on Friday. The Jigani branch is the 201st Can Fin branch across the country and the 31st in Bengaluru.

July 1 also marked the Canara Bank Foundation Day. The bank, founded in 1906, has now entered its 117th year. Speaking after the inauguration, Can Fin CFO Prashant Joshi, said: “This is to support the policy of Can Fin to provide affordable housing for all. Jigani is a prime industrial area and we want to support mid-level workers in establishing a settled life.”

The chief guest was L V Prabhakar, MD and CEO of Canara Bank. Debashish Mukherjee, ED of Canara Bank, and Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of Can Fin Homes, were present on the occasion.