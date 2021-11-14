Can have online adalats to make decision-making participatory: BMTC MD

Caught in a financial crisis, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is looking to bounce back even as demand for its services is growing back to the pre-pandemic levels. It also has high fuel prices and limited infrastructure to contend with.

DH spoke to Managing Director V Anbukumar on the challenges ahead.

Is the BMTC prepared to handle the surging demand for buses?

VA: As per our assessment, the number of schedules required to meet passengers’ demand is 5,424. However, in the whole of the BMTC’s history, 5,194 was the highest number of schedules operated (in July 2019). On November 6 (last week), we got closer to that mark by operating 5,184 buses. We know that is not enough and are working to set a new record. By the end of December, we will operate 5,400 schedules.

Isn’t it a challenge to scale up schedules with the existing fleet?

VA: We have 5,625 non-AC buses. Trips and schedules were cancelled mainly due to bus breakdowns. The rate of breakdowns in BMTC was 10%, which is above the permitted levels of 6%. We have implemented a new system to bring the breakdowns to much below 6%. The full results will be visible within the next two weeks.

Passengers take to social media to complain about lack of services. Is there a plan to understand the commuters’ demands?

VA: It is true that decision-making on schedules, routes or trips must be transparent and participatory. Probably, the BMTC should hold adalats like other departments. We can do an online adalat.

The upcoming BMTC app will have a feature for grievance redressal and providing suggestions. Further, we are building a system to make suggestions and grievances from the public and the official response transparent.

Do you have the infrastructure to develop such a system?

VA: It starts with setting the basics right. We have submitted a proposal (to the government) to set up a business performance dashboard where all resources of the BMTC will be available real time. At present, curating information on routes, trips, revenue from a trip, vehicle status, employee performance record and other details is time consuming and makes planning difficult. Moreover, hundreds of our employees are involved in preparing and updating such data. The new dashboard will automatise the entire system, allowing us to make quick decisions.

What about the old buses needing high maintenance?

VA: On average, the BMTC scraps about 750 buses a year. Delay in the purchase, coupled with the pandemic, had delayed decommissioning of buses last year. However, we are in the process of inducting 643 diesel buses, which will be completed in the next three months. By the end of December, we will also add 90 electric buses. Work is on to acquire 300 more electric buses.

Does the soaring fuel prices force people to use buses?

VA: Our average pre-pandemic ridership was 33.1 lakh. Last week, without operating over 80% of the AC buses, we clocked 23.51 lakh rides. We expect the numbers to grow as we improve the services.

What about the future of Volvo buses?

VA: We are operating only about 150 of the 859 Volvo buses. Low revenue and high diesel prices forced us to cancel schedules. Talks are ongoing with IT and BT companies to provide shuttle services once employees start returning to offices.