Can’t cover SWDs, Palike tells Karnataka High court

The city’s stormwater drains cannot be covered by RBC (reinforced brick concrete) slabs, the BBMP told the high court, citing guidelines of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Technical Advisory Committee.

In an affidavit filed by the BBMP chief engineer for SWD before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, the civic body said it covered the drains in the Peenya industrial estate, which was demolished due to stagnation of silt. The civic body said disciplinary action has been initiated against erring officials and a criminal case was registered.