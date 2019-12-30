Cancer patient gets new life with bladder transplant

A cancer patient received a new lease of life after doctors reconstructed a new bladder for him from intestine tissues.

Doctors at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, performed radical cystectomy with neobladder reconstruction on the 38-year-old patient with haemophilia.

Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Director, Urology, Uro-Oncology, Andrology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, said: “This was our first complex radical cystectomy and I am glad that despite multiple challenges, the procedure was uneventful. The entire procedure was carried out in around four hours.”

The procedure required the entire bladder affected with cancer to be removed and a new bladder reconstructed using the small intestine.

Risk of bleeding

Dr Karthik Rao, a consultant urologist, said: “The risk of bleeding while reconstructing the bladder is a significant challenge in such patients. Meticulous care was taken to maintain absolute haemostasis.”