DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2019, 00:34am ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2019, 01:22am ist
Medical lab technicians scan a woman during a breast cancer screening on H Siddaiah Road on Friday. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has approved free breast cancer screening for underprivileged women at all Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hospitals. 

The exercise, a government initiative to make screening accessible to all under the guidance of an expert medical committee, will be conducted by Niramai. 

The aim is to enhance access, awareness and provide cost-effective services.

One in 25 women is diagnosed with a breast abnormality during their lifetime according to health department statistics.

The screening camps will be conducted at various BBMP hospitals offering Niramai’s AI-based early stage breast cancer detection tech. Thermalytix, the breast cancer screening technology that will be employed here, they believe, can detect tumors five times smaller than what a clinical exam can detect. It is non-contact, painless and free of any radiation, apart from being low-cost, and universally accessible. Women younger than 40 years of age can also undertake the screening, unlike current screening methods.

Recently, Rotary Bangalore Palmville announced the launch of a mobile breast cancer screening centre, The Pink Express, in association with Sakra World Hospital, powered by Niramai. The Pink Express will be used for spreading awareness and organising screening camps for the underprivileged across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

