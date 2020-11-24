Candidate at police recruitment exam uses Bluetooth to receive answers, held

The East division police have arrested three people for impersonation and committing fraud at the exam to recruit constables for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

One of them was found using a Bluetooth device to get answers while writing the exam and two others were impersonating the candidates. In all, Indiranagar police have filed two cases and JB Nagar police one.

A senior police official said Hanumanthappa Gangappa Billur from Jamkhandi was writing the KSRP recruitment exam at Indiranagar’s KSEE School, the exam centre.

An invigilator observed him speaking on the phone and found a Bluetooth device in his ear. Billur confessed that he hid the device inside his shirt pocket and was getting answers from someone else.

Another accused Gurunath Vaddar wrote the exam at the same centre in the name of Sagar Vaddar. Investigation revealed that he had agreed to impersonate the candidate for money. The third accused Mahantesh Nandi wrote the exam at the Sacred Heart Girls High School in JB Nagar under the name Siddaruda Banaj.

All three have been arrested and taken into police custody for questioning, a senior official said.