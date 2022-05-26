B'luru: Case filed over mysterious ‘sorry’ graffiti

Case registered over mysterious ‘sorry’ graffiti near Bengaluru school

Local residents and authorities of the institution were shocked to find the word ‘sorry’ painted in red, bold letters on the stairs, walls and roads on Tuesday morning

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 26 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 02:03 ist
Locals were taken aback to see 'sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school and on the surrounding streets in Sunkadakatte on Tuesday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Kamakshipalya police have taken up a case against unknown miscreants who painted ‘sorry’ all over the premises of an educational institution and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte, northwest Bengaluru.

Narasimha, principal of Shantidhama College, filed a complaint on Wednesday, a senior officer said.   

Local residents and authorities of the institution were shocked to find the word ‘sorry’ painted in red, bold letters on the stairs, walls and roads on Tuesday morning.

Based on the principal’s complaint, police have registered a case under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. The complainant said the graffitti has disfigured the building. 

The Kamakshipalya police are on the look out for those responsible. They had initially suspected the students, but nothing to this effect has been mentioned in the complaint, the officer said. 

CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike. They carry a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. They then take the paint out and write ‘sorry’ all over the area.

Bengaluru
Crime
graffiti
Karnataka
Kamakshipalya
Sunkadakatte

