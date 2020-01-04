CAT 2019: Techie scores 99.99%; 10 score perfect 100

A city-based software engineer has secured 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which was released on Saturday.

Sushanth Thombre, a student of Triumphant Institute of Management Education, is one among the list of 21 candidates who scored 99.99 percentile.

“I am a full-time employee at a private firm. I studied 2-3 hours a day and took online tests regularly. Group study with like-minded helped. My parents accepting the shift from engineering to management was the biggest support,” a beaming Sushanth told DH.

In a release, convener of CAT 2019, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, said that 10 candidates had scored a perfect 100 percentile in the test held in November 2019.

They added that all 10 toppers were male and from engineering background.

Six were from the IITs, two candidates from the National Institute of Technology and one candidate from Jadavpur University.

In the state-wise list of the candidates who scored 100%, one candidate is from Karnataka but the CAT conveners refused to divulge the name and other details.

Four candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining are from six other states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Additionally, 21 candidates scored 99.99% in CAT 2019, with 19 of them from engineering or technology backgrounds.

The release noted that CAT 2019 saw the highest number of candidates taking tests in the last 10 years. This year, more than 115 non-IIM institutions will use CAT 2019 scores for admission into their management programmes.

Candidates can now download their official CAT 2019 marks by logging into www.iimcat.ac.in.