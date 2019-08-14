CAT adjourns Alok Kumar’s case to August 16

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) adjourned the hearing of a case filed by senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, challenging the government order transferring him from the post of city police commissioner in a short span of 47 days.

ADGP Alok Kumar was present during the hearing. The tribunal had issued a notice to the government, asking to file objections with regard to the petition filed by Kumar in the previous hearing.

However, the government counsel requested the tribunal to postpone the hearing to Friday as an advocate general will appear for the government in the case.

The counsel had also told the court that they had filed objections to the petition on Tuesday.

The tribunal objected to the adjournment request initially, but later agreed and adjourned the hearing to August 16.