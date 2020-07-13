CBSE Class 12 results: Bengaluru region comes 2nd

CBSE Class 12 results: B'luru region debuts with 2nd place

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 03:26 ist
Students celebrate after CBSE announced class 12th results, at a school in Rohtak, Monday, July 13, 2020. PTI

The newly formed Bengaluru region stood second in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results that were announced on Monday, with an overall pass percentage of 97.05%. 

This is the maiden examination for the Bengaluru region established by CBSE for schools in Karnataka. There are 181 schools in Karnataka for senior secondary level from which around 12,000 candidates appeared, said Vikas Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bengaluru.

The exams were held between February 15 and March 30. The overall pass percentage has increased by 5.38% this year compared to last year's 83.40%.

Trivandrum region stood first with an overall pass percentage of 97.67 followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi West, Delhi East and Panchkula.

As many as 16,103 candidates registered for exams in foreign schools of whom 16,043 passed.

Girls continued to outshine boys with 92.15% girls clearing the exams compared to 86.19% boys. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 66.67%.

CBSE
Bengaluru

