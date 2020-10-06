CCB arrests 4 in Bengaluru for IPL betting

Four persons were arrested on Tuesday for betting on IPL in a raid conducted by Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru, at three locations, news agency ANI reported.

Over Rs 4.91 lakh and six mobile phones were seized in the raid, Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

