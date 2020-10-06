CCB arrests 4 in Bengaluru for IPL betting

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 09:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Four persons were arrested on Tuesday for betting on IPL in a raid conducted by Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru, at three locations, news agency ANI reported.

Over Rs 4.91 lakh and six mobile phones were seized in the raid, Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

More details awaited.

 

Bengaluru
IPL
Betting
IPL betting
IPL 2020

