CCB office sealed after cheating accused tests COVID-19 positive

  • Jun 12 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 17:19 ist
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) office has been sealed down for 72 hours following an accused of cheating case tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday evening. The office has been sealed down from Friday afternoon, the BBMP officials have began the process of fumigating the entire office and its surroundings.

According to a senior officer one of the accused among four persons arrested in cheating Ola aggregator by booking fake trips posing as customer was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday evening.

They were detained by the CCB officers four days ago and they were lodged in the lockup in CCB office in Briand Circle of New Tharagupet.

According to a senior officer there were around 20 criminals in two lockups detained by Organised Crime Wing, Economic Offences Wing, Anti Narcotic Wing. All of them have been quarantined along with eight officers including a police inspector and seven junior officers from Women Protection Wing and Cyber Crime officials who had detained the four accused persons are also quarantined.

Soon after the sealed down the officers sent all the CCB staff to their respective homes asking them to be under quarantine. But by 4.30 pm the senior officials instructed all the staff to work from different places, the places are going to informed to the in further instructions. The staff are now scared to work as the COVID-19 positive tested accused was with other accused persons in the lockup and those accused were interrogated by the officials of another squad. 
 

