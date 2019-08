CCB officials arrested a 28-year-old goldsmith for stamping hallmark symbol on gold valuables without a valid licence.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials from the Fraud and Misappropriation squad of the CCB raided the RTN Testing and Hallmark centre in Nagarthpet and arrested Sudarshan Jain.

Police also recovered 60 grams of 43 gold mangalsutras which had been stamped with Hallmark seal.

The accused confessed that he had been doing the illegal business for the past six months.