CCB sleuths seize Rs 4.50 cr worth Red Sanders; 2 held

CCB sleuths seize Rs 4.50 cr worth Red Sanders; 2 held

Known for its hue and therapeutic qualities, Red sanders is in demand particularly in China and South East Asia

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 16:30 ist
Police has also arrested two persons in connection with the case. Credit: iStock Images

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday seized nine tonnes of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) worth Rs 4.5 crore in Bengaluru. Police has also arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Officials revealed to DH that the two accused sourced the red-coloured wood from parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Following a tip-off about the movement of a large consignment of Red Sanders, the CCB sleuths raided the two accused while they transporting the logs through Bengaluru.

Known for its hue and therapeutic qualities, Red sanders is in demand particularly in China and South East Asian region and is increasingly used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The wood is also in great demand for making high-end furniture and musical instruments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Red Sanders
CCB
Crime

What's Brewing

Why Belarusian Olympic sprinter refuses to go back home

Why Belarusian Olympic sprinter refuses to go back home

It's a rebirth, that's it: Sreejesh on bronze medal win

It's a rebirth, that's it: Sreejesh on bronze medal win

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 