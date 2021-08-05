CCB sleuths seize Rs 4.50 cr worth Red Sanders; 2 held

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday seized nine tonnes of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) worth Rs 4.5 crore in Bengaluru. Police has also arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Officials revealed to DH that the two accused sourced the red-coloured wood from parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Following a tip-off about the movement of a large consignment of Red Sanders, the CCB sleuths raided the two accused while they transporting the logs through Bengaluru.

Known for its hue and therapeutic qualities, Red sanders is in demand particularly in China and South East Asian region and is increasingly used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The wood is also in great demand for making high-end furniture and musical instruments.