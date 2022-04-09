Central agencies looking into bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Saturday that central agencies are also looking into the bomb threats received by over a dozen Bengalurus schools.

“Searches were conducted till last night. There was no bomb. It was a hoax. We’re trying to find out who issued the threat. Even the central agencies are looking into this,” Jnanendra told reporters.

Asked which central agency was involved, the minister said, “All of them”, and added that he would get more details.

Responding to speculation that the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in India to probe the sensational Bitcoin scam, Jnanendra said he had no idea. “We don’t have information on the FBI having come to New Delhi or Karnataka,” he said.

On demands by Congress that the BJP government come clean on the Bitcoin case, Jnanendra said allegations were baseless. “Everybody knows who is involved in the Bitcoin scam. Even Congress knows. Maybe the probe will start with them,” he said. “The Congress has no other issue. The election is nearing and they want to divert the people’s attention. They’re making baseless allegations to defame the government,” he said.

Dismissing Congress’s complaint against him for his statements on the JJ Nagar murder case, Jnanendra said the law will take its course. “During the Emergency, they converted the entire country into a jail. Everyone, from Vajpayee to George Fernandes, were jailed. Now, they can’t have their way. So, they’re filing complaints,” he said.

