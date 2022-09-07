Central teams take stock of rain situation in Bengaluru

Central teams on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in Bengaluru as waterlogging continued to plague parts of the IT hub for the fourth day straight.

However, flood waters receded in several areas on Wednesday, allowing normal life to resume in parts of the city after two days of incessant rain that killed at least one person.

Police said flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas with traffic returning to usual levels, while the city's water utility said it had resumed regular supplies after the flooding closed a pumping station.

More details awaited.