Central teams take stock of rain situation in Bengaluru

Central teams take stock of rain situation in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:34 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Central teams on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in Bengaluru as waterlogging continued to plague parts of the IT hub for the fourth day straight.

However, flood waters receded in several areas on Wednesday, allowing normal life to resume in parts of the city after two days of incessant rain that killed at least one person.

Police said flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas with traffic returning to usual levels, while the city's water utility said it had resumed regular supplies after the flooding closed a pumping station.

More details awaited.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
rains
India News

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 