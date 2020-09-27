Centre assured an NIA office in Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

The Centre has agreed to set up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office at Bengaluru to probe the anti-national activity of some organisations, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday.

Surya said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to set up a full-fledged NIA office at Bengaluru and the Minister agreed.

"I have explained to the Home Minister the need for setting up a full-fledged NIA office in Bengaluru owing to the violent incidents at KG Halli and DJ Halli. The violence clearly indicates that some organisations are involved in anti-national activities and there is need to keep a constant watch on them," Surya told reporters.

In last few years, Bluru has become epicenter of terror activities, proven through many NIA arrests & busted sleeper cells in the city. I urged Hon HM Sri @AmitShah Ji to set up a permanent division of NIA in Bluru I thank him for his assurance that it will be set up soon! pic.twitter.com/ASxMuumtPr — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 27, 2020

"After my explanation, the Home Minister agreed to set up full-fledged NIA office," he said.

He also said that during his recent meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal he requested him to exempt Bengaluru's Rose variety of onions from the export ban.

Surya also thanked BJP President J P Nadda for appointing him President of BJP Yuva Morcha.