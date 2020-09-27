Bengaluru to have an NIA office

Centre assured an NIA office in Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 14:02 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

The Centre has agreed to set up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office at Bengaluru to probe the anti-national activity of some organisations, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday.

Surya said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to set up a full-fledged NIA office at Bengaluru and the Minister agreed.

"I have explained to the Home Minister the need for setting up a full-fledged NIA office in Bengaluru owing to the violent incidents at KG Halli and DJ Halli. The violence clearly indicates that some organisations are involved in anti-national activities and there is need to keep a constant watch on them," Surya told reporters.

"After my explanation, the Home Minister agreed to set up full-fledged NIA office," he said.

He also said that during his recent meeting with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal he requested him to exempt Bengaluru's Rose variety of onions from the export ban.

Surya also thanked BJP President J P Nadda for appointing him President of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
NIA
Tejasvi Surya
Bengaluru
mob violence
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 