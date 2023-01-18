Chamarajpet BBMP hospital gets TB diagnostic equipment from MP funds

Babu Jagjivan Ram BBMP Referral Hospital in Chamarajpet received a CBNAAT machine and handheld X-ray machine from the MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds of Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Tuesday. The machines together cost Rs 50 lakh.

The equipment is expected to speed up tuberculosis diagnosis at the hospital. The CBNAAT machine gives test results within two hours, said a press release from the MP's office.

Speaking at the event, Siroya said that everyone should contribute to the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan that aims to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025.

Presiding over the event, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan assured Siroya of his support to help Karnataka achieve the target a year earlier, in 2024.

Babulal Ranka of Ranka Steels announced that he would adopt 300 TB patients in Bengaluru under the Ni-kshay Mitra scheme and give them nutrition kits for six months.