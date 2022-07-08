Chamarajpet Idgah will forever be a playground: Zameer

Chamarajpet Idgah will forever remain a playground: Zameer

The MLA's assertion comes amid a dispute about the two-acre, 10-gunta playground

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 08 2022, 23:38 ist
  updated: Jul 09 2022, 06:19 ist

The Chamarajpet Idgah will forever remain a playground, Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has said. 

Speaking to reporters after holding a peace meeting in his constituency on Friday, the Chamarajpet MLA dismissed the suggestion that the Idgah Maidan in the heart of old Bengaluru would no be longer used as a playground. 

The MLA's assertion comes amid a dispute about the two-acre, 10-gunta playground. 

In early June, the BBMP claimed ownership of the Idgah, but backtracked after the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf cited a 1964 Supreme Court to proclaim the ground as wakf property. 

Some obscure pro-Hindu organisations have accused BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath of withdrawing the BBMP's claim at the behest of the local MLA. A federation of resident groups has even called for a bandh in Chamarajpet on July 12. 

At the press conference, Khan said he found it "bewildering" that some people are asking to preserve the playground. "Where has the playground gone? Is anyone saying it will be removed?" he said. "Is it even possible to remove the ground?" 

Neither the MLA nor the board nor anyone else has ever said that the Idgah will stop being a playground, Khan said. 

He stressed that the recent dispute was about who owns the ground, not what it is used for. 

While he said there was no need for the bandh, he didn't specify if other events can be hosted at the ground. 

