Charity dinner for cancer patients

To help poor cancer patients in need of palliative care in the city, Y’s Men International (Bangalore District II) is embarking on a major initiative, which will be implemented in a phased manner.

Patients in the advanced stage of cancer suffer due to the progression of the disease and poor health due to co-existing diseases. The physical, psychosocial and emotional pain overlap in such instances, multiplying the hardship of the entire family.

To add to this is the financial burden. People in such situations need support to handle these issues.

Palliative care helps overcome these problems to a great extent.

The Y’s Men has opted to support the Santhwana Hospice in Kannuru, Bengaluru, in aiding cancer care for the terminally ill patients under their care.

The first phase of the project will cost Rs 60 lakh, and the organisation will host a charity dinner to raise funds at Taj Vivanta on January 11.

“We believe we have a duty to pay back to the society when we can afford to enjoy the basic luxuries of life,” said Johney John, district governor of Y’s Men International (Bangalore District II).

Like-minded and concerned members of the civic society are invited to the charity dinner, John said.