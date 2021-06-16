Cheating case: ACB officials raid tainted ASI’s house

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday raided the house of tainted Assistant Sub-Inspector G N Dayananda Swamy, suspended for receiving a bribe from a hotelier to close a cheating case.

ACB officials are checking the valuables in Swamy’s possession. The ASI, attached to the Kodigehalli police station, was on deputation duty at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northeast. He was suspended on Monday for receiving a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from hotelier Bharath Shetty.

ACB officials said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant asked them to take up the case based on the preliminary departmental inquiry. Swamy took Rs 5 lakh from Shetty and demanded a further Rs 10 lakh to close the cheating case against the hotelier.

On June 9, Shetty filed a complaint with the city police commissioner, DG&IGP and Home Secretary. The ACB team that raided Swamy’s house in Yelahanka New Town constituted 15 officials. Shetty had also filed his complaint with the ACB.

Swamy is on the run following his suspension. Officials said they found a large house, gold jewelry and other valuables in the house. But they are yet to determine if they are assets disproportionate to his known source of income.