Chitrakala Parishath to be a deemed-to-be-university

The state government will open six art galleries in various parts of Karnataka to help art students

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 04:11 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will soon become a deemed-to-be-university. And the state government will open six art galleries in various parts of Karnataka to help art students. 

This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe, the annual art festival, on Sunday. 

According to Bommai, the government will bring in a bill in the next session of the state legislature to convert the autonomous art institution into a deemed-to-be-university.

“We will bring several other institutions under the KCP and promote art in new ways. Art should be recognised everywhere. That will benefit regional artists,” he said. 

‘Ignore the critics’

The chief minister asked artists not to worry about criticism, saying there’s no such thing as perfection in art. “Art is within every person in one or the other form,” he said. 

KCP president, B L Shankar, said the government had released Rs 1 crore to the institution and promised to provide more funds. According to him, artists from 18 states participated in Chitra Santhe. 

Around 1.5 lakh people visited Chitra Santhe up to 6 pm, according to the organisers, down 35-40% compared to pre-Covid times. 

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were among the attendees. 

Bengaluru
Chitrakala Parishath

