Christ varsity inaugurates online classes for UG courses

Christ (Deemed to be University) launched online classes for 2020-21 for undergraduate courses on Monday.

During the virtual telecast of the event through YouTube, the university briefed students about the academic activities and online classes, which will resume from the coming week.

Registrar of the university Prof Anil Joseph Pinto spoke about discipline and advised students to lead a meaningful life.

A dance troupe performed an invocation virtually, where team members participated from their homes.

As per the schedule, the students will have orientation classes, introduction to their teachers over the next three days and they will also get access to the e-Library.

From July 30, the departments will start the sessions online.