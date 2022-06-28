Church Street Social raided, 3 arrested

Church Street Social raided, 3 arrested

During the raid, the pub was found serving alcohol to a 19-year-old boy and girl

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 02:43 ist
Church Street, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided well-known pub Church Street Social for selling alcohol to people under-21 and arrested three people, including the manager. 

Carried out on the night of June 24, the raid was based on a specific tip. Manager Omprakash and two other staffers -- Prabhas and Rakesh Devanath -- were arrested, a CCB source said. 

During the raid, the pub was found serving alcohol to a 19-year-old boy and girl. 

An FIR has been lodged at the Cubbon Park police station against the trio as well as the excise licence holder Umesh Shetty, the source added. 

According to the source, selling alcohol to people aged under-21 is a punishable offence under the Excise Act. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
pubs
raids
Alcohol
Church Street

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 