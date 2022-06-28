Church Street Social raided, 3 arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided well-known pub Church Street Social for selling alcohol to people under-21 and arrested three people, including the manager.

Carried out on the night of June 24, the raid was based on a specific tip. Manager Omprakash and two other staffers -- Prabhas and Rakesh Devanath -- were arrested, a CCB source said.

During the raid, the pub was found serving alcohol to a 19-year-old boy and girl.

An FIR has been lodged at the Cubbon Park police station against the trio as well as the excise licence holder Umesh Shetty, the source added.

According to the source, selling alcohol to people aged under-21 is a punishable offence under the Excise Act.