Citizens not pleased with BBMP civic apps

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) might have embraced technology to resolve civic issues, but its glitch-ridden apps are annoying citizens no end.

Days after the BBMP issued a public notification about “BBMP Sahaaya” and “BBMP Fix My Street” grievance redressal apps, the civic body has been hit with complaints from citizens who used them in the last few days.

People have grumbled about frequent server and network issues, including prolonged buffering and other technical snags.

“I tried installing BBMP Fix My Street app two days ago. It took at least 10 minutes to open. I was not able to place a complaint as I could neither register nor log in,” said Rajnath S from Whitefield.

Another citizen pointed out that the BBMP Fix My Street app always generates an error. “I was trying to register a complaint but the app was crashing or was just not opening,” he said.

On BBMP Sahaaya app, citizens rued the lack of updates on the follow-up of complaints.

“The app is a bit slow,” said Satish Manjunath, a citizen from Mahadevapura.

Some citizens have given up on these apps, complaining that their complaints have never been resolved.

Recently, the BBMP issued a public notification, asking citizens to use the apps to report about potholes and other issues.

“The apps have been already kept active in the BBMP website and these apps are facilitated to link to a mobile app. Therefore citizens, if found potholes on the roads any where in BBMP limits, they may upload the photos and details of the potholes by linking their mobile app to BBMP Fix My Street. Immediately the information will be forwarded to concerned ward level engineers who will, in turn, undertake repair and remedy works on potholes and the photo of the repaired road will be uploaded as follow up action.”