Citizenship Act: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2019, 22:04pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 22:28pm ist
A 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations tomorrow in Karnataka, according to ANI.

"Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru, Mangaluru in the backdrop of protests against CAA," said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, according to PTI.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from December 18 (9 pm) to 20 (12 pm).

Follow all the updates on the Citizenship Act Protests live here

Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the City from December 19 morning to 21 midnight in Kalaburagi.

