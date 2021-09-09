City EV player to set up 1,000 charging stations nationwide

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure player EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India in partnership with MoEVing, a tech-enabled electric fleet startup for urban mobility. The stations are to be in place within the next six months.

The long-term partnership will be based on an innovative business model where charging stations can be cross utilised. Currently, in Bengaluru, MoEVing and EVRE are sharing their public charging stations.

In a statement, EVRE said it will conceptualise, design, manufacture, establish, operate and maintain the charging infrastructure. MoEVing will help in demand assessment of where the stations should be set up for higher utilisation. EVRE will also provide the technology for the chargers.

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Hyderabad and the rest in Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune and Mumbai.

Vikash Mishra, founder and CEO of MoEVing said: “Charging infrastructure expansion should follow the telecom network expansion route. Accessibility to charging infrastructure is key to accelerating India’s electrical vehicle adoption.”

Krishna K Jasti, co-founder and CEO of EVRE, said: “Electrification of logistics must form a priority for our mobility with the segment contributing a significant market share in the overall mobility sector in the country.”

