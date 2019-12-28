City gets advanced polymer research laboratory

Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Friday inaugurated an Advanced Polymer Design and Development Research Laboratory on Airport Road.

Set up by the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology, the lab is a dedicated research centre in polymers and allied areas.

Established at Rs 86 crore, with half of the funds contributed by the Centre, its objective is to develop novel solutions in the areas of plastic waste management, energy harvesting, polymers for biomedical and healthcare applications etc.

PhD programme

It will also be used to develop components in the aerospace sector and automobiles, product design, validation and simulation. The lab will also host PhD and MS programmes in Polymer Science and Engineering.

Central Chemicals and Fertilisers minister Sadananda Gowda said: “Waste management is the biggest challenge we are facing now. This lab will generate five lakh employment opportunities in the state.

“The government has banned single-use plastic. But plastic and polymers, are hazardous to the environment, have become an inevitable part of life. This lab will find alternative solutions to this problem.”

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said: “Plastic and polymer play a major role in the world economy. From household needs to aerospace, plastic is everywhere. The lab will address environmental issues caused by the polymer.”