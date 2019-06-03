City records widespread rainfall

The high intensity rain in the city on Sunday is expected to continue for a week in South Interior Karnataka, as a precursor to the South West monsoon.

Scattered rain is forecast for the next two days, fairly widespread for three days from Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, several parts received heavy to moderate rain after two days of scattered showers. State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell called it high intensity.

Kasagattapura, which recorded 57.5 mm rain in half an hour, recorded 144 mm per hour. Highest rainfall was recorded in Doddabidrakallu at 117 mm. Other areas which received heavy rain are Sampangiramanagar (99 mm), Visveshwarapuram (56.5 mm), Dayanandanagar (55 mm), Huskur (53 mm), Cottonpet (53.5 mm), Kammanahalli (41.5 mm) and Tavarakere (36 mm).