City’s top cop holds meeting with Muslim leaders

Police have made required security arrangements in sensitive areas across the city

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 03:59 ist

Bengaluru police chief C H Pratap Reddy on Saturday held a peace meeting with Muslim religious and community leaders in his office in the wake of violent protests in other parts of India. 

Speaking to DH, Reddy said at the meeting, the community leaders urged the police to maintain peace in the city. “Following Friday’s development we have reached out to all the leaders on Friday. They informed us that they would come in a delegation and accordingly they met us today. The meeting was basically to maintain the peace across the city,” Reddy said. 

The leaders told the media that they are hurt by the remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Anyone making derogatory statements against any religious leader is not good. “We are going to reach out to the prime minister and ask to come up with a law banning insulting religious leaders. In other states, protests are done through rallies, but we will not hold rallies, but we will continue to protest against such statements.” 

