City’s top cop holds meeting with Muslim leaders

Bengaluru police chief C H Pratap Reddy on Saturday held a peace meeting with Muslim religious and community leaders in his office in the wake of violent protests in other parts of India.
Speaking to DH, Reddy said at the meeting, the community leaders urged the police to maintain peace in the city. “Following Friday’s development we have reached out to all the leaders on Friday. They informed us that they would come in a delegation and accordingly they met us today. The meeting was basically to maintain the peace across the city,” Reddy said.
Police have made required security arrangements in sensitive areas across the city.
The leaders told the media that they are hurt by the remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Anyone making derogatory statements against any religious leader is not good. “We are going to reach out to the prime minister and ask to come up with a law banning insulting religious leaders. In other states, protests are done through rallies, but we will not hold rallies, but we will continue to protest against such statements.”
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Country's borders need healing, not conflict
Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan