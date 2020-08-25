Civic worker dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old auto tipper driver working in garbage collection died of Covid-19 on Sunday. The victim, V Kumar, developed cold and fever last week and gave his samples on Wednesday. But the results did not come even after three days.

On Saturday, he developed high fever and suffered a stroke, causing paralysis to the upper part of his body and was admitted to RK Hospital at Kammanahalli. By then his family members suspected that he had contracted Covid-19.

The same night he was taken to Akash Hospital in Devanahalli, but died on Sunday.

Organisations like Dr Ambedkar Seva Sangha and Madiga Dandora Meesalathi Horata Samithi staged a protest on Monday, demanding compensation to Kumar’s family. Kumar was on a contract and used to collect garbage door-to-door in SK Garden.

According to C Das, district president of both organisations, Kumar was working as a contract labourer under two contractors — Babu Reddy and Dhanraj — in SK Garden for the past six years, but they did not provide him timely treatment. The BBMP also did not provide any health assistance, Das said.

The activists demanded the Palike provide compensation even though Kumar was not a permanent worker.