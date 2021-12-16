Civil engineering grad held after cheating KPSC exam with Bluetooth

A 30-year-old civil engineering graduate was arrested by police for malpractice in the examination held by the KPSC to recruit PWD assistant engineers.

Police said Veerannagowda Devindra Chikkegowda, of Jewargi in Kalaburagi, used a Bluetooth-enabled device to communicate with his friends during the exam held on Tuesday to recruit 660 engineers.

Chikkegowda appeared for the exam at St John’s High School in Papareddypalya near Nagarabhavi. He was caught by invigilator Deepa Shetty, who heard a beep sound while the exam was on, and subsequently found the device hidden in Chikkegowda’s banyan.

She alerted the examination coordinator and the police. Police detained Chikkegowda and seized the device. They said he was reading out questions to his friends and taking their help. The device has been sent to experts for examination.

