CKP to start design school on lines of NID

Keeping in mind the need for better training in product design, the Chitrakala Parishat will soon start a special school of design similar to the National Institute of Design in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Making use of the Rs 20 crore grant released by the state government, the CKP has already come up with the first phase of training infrastructure to be inaugurated in a few weeks’ time.

CKP president BL Shankar said a fresh proposal will be submitted to the Higher Education department seeking permission to start a design school.

“It will be affiliated to the Bengaluru Central University and we have been working on framing the syllabus and other curricular activities led by Dr Gururaj Karjagi, Mohan Alva and Soorya Prakash. A formal proposal will be made to the Higher Education minister soon. We hope that the college will begin courses from next academic year,” he explained.

Sources in CKP explained that the design school will focus on training students in designing artifacts, furniture and other products in a creative way.